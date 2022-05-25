Look: Photo Of Jerry Jones Watching Practice Goes Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The NFL season is still a few months away, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is already fully engaged watching this year's roster.

On Wednesday, a photo of Jones watching Dak Prescott during OTAs went viral.

No one knows what Jones was thinking while watching Prescott, but hopefully he was impressed.

A lot of the Cowboys' success this upcoming season rests on the shoulders of Prescott. Last season, the Pro Bowl quarterback had 4,449 passing yards and 37 touchdowns.

Here's the photo of Jones that's going viral:

Prescott, meanwhile, revealed that he's feeling very healthy heading into the summer.

"This is the healthiest I’ve been in a long, long time," Prescott said via, Jon Machota. "It feels great."

Last offseason, Prescott spent a considerable amount of time rehabbing his ankle injury. This year, he can strictly focus on running Kellen Moore's offense.