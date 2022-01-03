Look: Refs Appeared To Miss Huge Call In Cowboys vs. Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals today in a game where a big fourth quarter comeback came up short. But the Cowboys might have had a chance to win that game if the referees had taken a closer look at a late play.

With 1:58 remaining in the game, Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds tried to scramble up the left sidelines for a first down. But after the run, it appeared that the ball had come out and was recovered by the Cowboys.

However, the sideline referee called Edmonds down by contact and continuously pointed to him being on the ground. The officials decided not to review, and with no timeouts remaining the Cowboys couldn’t challenge the play.

Unfortunately for Dallas, it looks like they might have been robbed. Replay indicates that Emonds’ limbs may have been off the ground by millimeters when the ball came out.

Judge for yourself. Was this a fumble or not?

Fumble or not? pic.twitter.com/tndjAfAlHa — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 3, 2022

Cowboys fans appear mixed on whether it was a fumble or not. Even diehard Cowboys fan Skip Bayless, who always insists that his team was robbed by officials, admitted that he wasn’t sure if it was a fumble.

Not completely sure that was a fumble – very close, but might've stuck with call on the field – but Dallas did not have a timeout because they wasted one in the panic over whether Arizona was going to go for it on 4th with Prater and Kyler on the field. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2022

Had it been a fumble, the Cowboys would have had a chance with two minutes remaining to tie or win the game.

Instead, the Cardinals were able to milk the clock and come away with the win.

Dallas have now been dropped to the fourth seed in the NFC. They’re most likely going to be locked into that spot, which would put them on a collision course for a rematch with the Cardinals in two weeks.