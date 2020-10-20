Look: Refs Missed A Blatant Pass Interference Call In Cowboys-Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys are hurting themselves enough tonight. They don’t need the refs missing obvious pass interference calls against them.

At halftime, the Cowboys trailed Arizona 21-3. On the first drive of the second half, Andy Dalton looked downfield to star rookie CeeDee Lamb, hoping to finally get something going.

What he got was an interception by the Cardinals’ Dre Kirkpatrick. However, Kirkpatrick didn’t actually make the play legally.

Simply put, he mugged Lamb, essentially tackling the Dallas wide receiver. Incredibly, the refs swallowed their whistles.

No pass interference called here, somehow…interception stands

Of course, the Cardinals turned the INT into seven points. They were helped out by of all things, a pass interference call in the end zone.

Late in the third quarter, Dallas finds themselves down 28-3 and about to fall to 2-4 on the season.

Just another banner night in the NFC East.