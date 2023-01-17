Look: Sarah Fuller's Message For Brett Maher Goes Viral

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 12: Vanderbilt Commodores place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) catches a ball with one hand during warm ups prior to a game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Volunteers, December 12, 2020 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a brutal performance against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Unfortunately for Maher, he became the first kicker to miss four extra point attempts in a regular-season or playoff game since the NFL started tracking the statistic in 1932.

Sarah Fuller, a goalkeeper for Minnesota Aurora FC and former placekicker for Vanderbilt, couldn't help but comment on Maher's struggles.

Fuller tweeted, "My brother in Christ. Let's make a field goal."

This tweet from Fuller immediately went viral.

Maher owned up to his miscues after the win over the Buccaneers.

So, what will Maher do to redeem himself? It sounds like he'll just keep kicking.

"Get back at it," Maher said. "Hit some balls, have a great week of practice, get myself ready to go."

The Cowboys will face the 49ers this Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. Maher will need to be much better in that game.