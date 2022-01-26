Look: Shannon Sharpe Has 1 Question For Jerry Jones

On Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints learned that longtime head coach Sean Payton was retiring.

After 16 seasons as the team’s head coach, Payton decided it was the right time to take a break from the NFL. He left the door open for a potential return to the sideline, though.

In years past, rumors have connected Payton to the Dallas Cowboys. Now that he’s no longer the Saints head coach, people are wondering if he’ll eventually take over for the Cowboys.

Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think Payton will be the Cowboys head coach this year. In fact, he’s not sure Payton will ever coach in Dallas due to the control owner Jerry Jones likes to have.

“I don’t see him coming this year. And if the Saints were to let him, it would come with some compensation. The question I have is: how much control is Jerry Jones willing to concede to Sean Payton?”

Payton is still under contract with the Saints for a few more seasons. With that in mind, the Cowboys would likely have to give up some draft compensation to get him.

Is Jerry Jones willing to give up draft assets and control of the organization so that Payton will become the team’s head coach? Football fans may never know that answer.

As of right now, Payton seems content with leaving the sidelines for a while.