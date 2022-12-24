Look: Skip Bayless Has Blunt Reaction To Dak Prescott's Interception vs. Eagles

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a rough start to this Saturday's game against the Eagles. A pass intended to Dalton Schultz was intercepted by Josh Sweat and returned for a touchdown.

Fox Sports' Skip Bayless, who is known for being a Cowboys fan, was obviously upset about Prescott's early pick-six.

After seeing Prescott's early interception, Bayless tweeted, "Man, I miss Cooper Rush."

Bayless then commented on Prescott's recent turnover problem.

"Dak Prescott did just did it to me AGAIN," Bayless wrote. "He just lost me a bet with my man Shannon that Dak would commit zero turnovers today. Worse, this was a TUMULTUOUS TURNOVER, a mind-blowing Pick Six on a play that should've been a 20-yard gain - Schultz was uncovered. I give up."

Prescott has thrown an interception in five consecutive games.

If the Cowboys are going to accomplish their ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl this season, they'll need their quarterback to take better care of the football.