Look: Special Concessions Item At AT&T Stadium Today

Dallas Cowboys special helmet on the field.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: A view of the Dallas Cowboys helmet featuring a red and blue stripe to honor our country’s armed forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service game as the Cowboys host the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

AT&T Stadium was selling a special food item to fans while they were walking around.

The item was Krabby Patties and it was first captured by Nickelodeon while the network was broadcasting the game for kids.

Krabby Patties are meatless sandwiches made from seaweed-see buns and undersea vegetables.

Dallas fans could try and stock up on them as this game is getting out of hand in a hurry. Quarterback Dak Prescott just had his first turnover of the game and it was a costly one.

He threw an interception which turned into Deebo Samuel scoring a touchdown to extend the 49ers lead to 16 (23-7).

If the Cowboys do come back in this game, perhaps the stadium will sell Krabby Patties full-time next season. In order for that to happen though, they’ll need to have their best fourth quarter of the season.

You can view the rest of this contest on both CBS and Nickelodeon.

