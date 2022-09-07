Look: Stephen A. Smith Furious With Super Bowl Prediction

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith puts up with a lot of crazy predictions on First Take (many of which are his), but one take made by a fellow analyst caused him to walk off set.

During today's episode of First Take with guest host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, Russo predicted that the Dallas Cowboys would reach the Super Bowl this year. Stephen A. Smith immediately went "Oh my god" before turning his head away from the table and walking away.

Fellow guest host Jeff Saturday laughed as Smith left the table without saying a word. But Smith wouldn't be gone long.

Smith returned a few minutes later to finish the show after he composed himself. But the video has already gone viral with over 18,000 views in two hours.

Stephen A. Smith is well-known as the biggest Dallas Cowboys hater in America. He's certainly the most vocal about how much he can't stand the team.

This is hardly the first time that Smith has walked off the set when someone has predicted that the Cowboys would win something big. He did so on several occasions back when Skip Bayless was his co-host.

Though unlike some other times, Smith probably isn't going to make any crazy wagers on whether it happens or not.

Will the Dallas Cowboys win the NFC this year, or was Stephen A. right to walk out for hearing that take?