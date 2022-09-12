Look: Stephen A. Smith's Reaction To Cowboys Loss Goes Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: TV personality Stephen A. Smith looks on during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images)

It didn't take long for America's foremost Dallas Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith to give a full reaction to the team's disheartening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last night.

Taking to Twitter last night, Stephen A. posted a video from his living room after the game was over. He slowly panned the camera onto his smiling face, where he immediately started laughing.

"One down... and who knows how many there are to go?" Stephen A. said, referring to the Cowboys' losses this season. "See you on First Take tomorrow morning."

"How 'Bout Dem Cowboys??? Well, actually, How 'Bout'em! Ahhhhhhaaaaaaaa!!!!!!" he wrote in his Twitter post.

As much as Dallas Cowboys fans probably don't want to hear it from Stephen A. Smith, there's plenty of reason to believe that things are going to get worse before they get better.

The injury to Dak Prescott in the second half is now expecting to cost him a huge chunk of playing time this season. But even before the injury, there was a lot to suggest that the Cowboys were going to struggle moving the ball compared to last year when they had the top offense in the NFL.

Granted, they were going up against a pretty good Buccaneers defense that has held plenty of offenses in check since Todd Bowles took the reins.

But with Dak out for the foreseeable future, it seems like things are primed to go from bad to worse.