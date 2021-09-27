Look: The Guest List For Monday Night’s “ManningCast” Is Going Viral

ESPN is continuing its ManningCast program for fans who want to hear Peyton and Eli Manning commentate on Monday Night Football. And the guest list for tonight’s show for the Cowboys-Eagles game is a special one.

Omaha Productions revealed a short while ago that four guests will be joining the Mannings for tonight’s show. Guest No. 1 will be Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, followed by Los Angeles Lakers megastar LeBron James. Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be third, and former NFL defensive end Chris Long will be the fourth.

Stafford is a Texas native who grew up rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. He spent his first 12 NFL seasons playing for the Detroit Lions before being traded to the Rams this offseason.

LeBron James is a four-time NBA champion but considers the Dallas Cowboys one of his two favorite NFL teams. He splits his fandom between the Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns.

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – six with Alabama and one with LSU. He has won some of his biggest games at AT&T Stadium, the venue for tonight’s game.

Long played 11 NFL seasons, with his final two coming as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles in 2017, as well as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award during his time in Philly.

The ManningCast week 3 lineup is set! Join Peyton and @EliManning at EXACTLY 8:13pm ET on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/OPSiMkyctM — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 27, 2021

That’s a pretty star-studded cast for tonight’s broadcast.

Will you be watching the ManningCast on ESPN? Which of the guests are you looking forward to hearing from?

The game will be played at 8:25 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.