Look: There's A Special Guest Greeting Cowboys Fans Before Their Flight To Green Bay

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Fans of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after a touchdown during a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Football Team 56-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Cowboys fans making the trip from Dallas to Green Bay for this weekend's game are in for a treat.

ESPN's Ed Werder announced on Twitter that Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith is greeting fans at American Airlines' gate this Saturday morning.

"So ⁦@AmericanAir has a special guest at the gate this morning for the only non-stop flight to Green Bay for fans leaving to see the game: The NFL’s career rushing leader, @EmmittSmith22," Werder tweeted.

This is quite the surprise for Cowboys fans. They probably didn't wake up this morning under the assumption that they'd meet Smith at the airport.⁩

Werder didn't pass up on the opportunity to take a photo with Smith.

"I was hoping for an @AmericanAir upgrade," Werder joked. "But we got @EmmittSmith22 instead. A Hall of Famer and the #NFL career rushing leader or a big chair? You tell me."

Smith will remain a fan favorite in Dallas for years to come, and rightfully so. He had an incredible career for "America's Team."

As for this weekend's game, the Cowboys will try to improve to 7-2 when they face the Packers.