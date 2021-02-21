Look: Troy Aikman Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Coaching Debut

Deion Sanders made his head coach debut for Jackson State against Edward Waters College today, and NFL legend Troy Aikman was there to be a part of it.

Taking to Instagram, Troy Aikman shared a message for his former Cowboys teammate and longtime friend. He said he was proud to see Sanders as a coach and declared he wouldn’t have missed his coaching debut.

“So proud of @DeionSanders – wouldn’t have thought of missing his debut as head coach at Jackson State,” Aikman wrote. “Go get ’em Coach Prime!”

Aikman offered more than just moral support. He brought a jug of water for the team because the Jackson State facility doesn’t have its own running water.

Needless to say, Deion was happy to see Aikman, pretending to bow before the Hall of Fame QB before embracing him in a hug.

Troy Aikman pulled up to support former teammate Deion Sanders in his college football coaching debut 🙌 (via @TroyAikman) pic.twitter.com/smgVkxP7zo — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 21, 2021

Deion Sanders was hired by Jackson State in 2020 to a ton of fanfare. He promptly assembled a staff consisting of a number of veteran NFL coaches and players.

Better still, his presence at the FCS school was apparently enough for some truly elite prospects to come join him. Even players from the SEC were willing to join up with the NFL legend.

And judging by how the team has looked in the first half of their game, it’s all paying off. The Jaguars lead the Tigers 31-0 at halftime. The game is being played on ESPN3.

How good can Jackson State be under Deion Sanders’ leadership?