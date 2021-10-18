Look: What Mike McCarthy Told Cowboys After Sunday’s Win

Mike McCarthy had a pretty awesome postgame message for his players following the Cowboys’ victory on Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys gutted out a 35-29 overtime win against the New England Patriots last night. They’re now 5-1 on the season.

McCarthy couldn’t help but deliver a special locker-room speech to his players following the game.

“Hey, men, let me say this: Lot of great things today,” McCarthy told his players in the locker room. “We need these kind of wins, OK? We’ve been kicking ass here for a couple weeks. These games will go a long way in December and January. Awesome, OK?

“Had a lot of things go against us, just kept playing, kept playing. This is why we spend as much time as we do at the end of the game. No one blinked. Great fight. Loved it out there, man. You guys are awesome. This is how you go into the bye week.”

Take a look.

The only downside of Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 6 win was Dak Prescott’s injury.

The Cowboys quarterback suffered a calf injury on the final play of the game in overtime. It occurred when Prescott rolled to his right and delivered a 35-yard touchdowns strike to CeeDee Lamb to win the game.

Luckily, Prescott and the Cowboys get a bye this week. That should give the star quarterback enough time to rest and get healthy.

McCarthy and the Cowboys will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 31.