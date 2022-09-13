Look: Wife Of Cowboys Backup Goes Viral At First Game
During the Dallas Cowboys' first game of the season, starting quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury. Cooper Rush came in for the closing minutes of the game, completing 7-of-13 passes for 64 yards.
Rush's wife, Lauryn Rush, was in attendance for the Cowboys' season opener against the Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Lauryn posted a photo of her Week 1 outfit on Instagram. She brought out her flashiest boots for Sunday Night Football.
"A moment for the boots," Lauryn wrote on Instagram.
That post from Lauryn received a plethora of generous responses.
Lauryn's top Instagram post is from November of 2021. She posted a heartfelt message on social media after Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
"What a moment. I will never be able to articulate how proud of and how much I love this man," she wrote. "Let me tell you… The life of a back up QB is one wild ride. Seeing you live out your dream last night was just…. Special. Ayla and I Love you so much."
In his only start last season, Rush completed 24-of-40 pass attempts for 325 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
The Cowboys will need similar production from Rush during Prescott's absence.