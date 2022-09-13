Look: Wife Of Cowboys Backup Goes Viral At First Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 31: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush (10) runs off the field with the game ball after leading his team to victory during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys on October 31, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During the Dallas Cowboys' first game of the season, starting quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury. Cooper Rush came in for the closing minutes of the game, completing 7-of-13 passes for 64 yards.

Rush's wife, Lauryn Rush, was in attendance for the Cowboys' season opener against the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Lauryn posted a photo of her Week 1 outfit on Instagram. She brought out her flashiest boots for Sunday Night Football.

"A moment for the boots," Lauryn wrote on Instagram.

That post from Lauryn received a plethora of generous responses.

Lauryn's top Instagram post is from November of 2021. She posted a heartfelt message on social media after Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

"What a moment. I will never be able to articulate how proud of and how much I love this man," she wrote. "Let me tell you… The life of a back up QB is one wild ride. Seeing you live out your dream last night was just…. Special. Ayla and I Love you so much."

In his only start last season, Rush completed 24-of-40 pass attempts for 325 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Cowboys will need similar production from Rush during Prescott's absence.