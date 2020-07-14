Former Cowboys Player Warns Team About QB Dak Prescott

A former Dallas Cowboys player believes his old team will regret how they handled contract negotiations with Dak Prescott.

Prescott, the team’s starting quarterback since 2016, is currently slated to play the season under the franchise tag. However, the Cowboys star would like to get a longterm contract worked out. Prescott and Dallas have until July 15 to make that happen.

The latest reports are not promising, though. It’s looking more and more like Prescott will play the 2020 season under the franchise tag and enter free agency again in 2021.

Former Cowboys first-round pick Marcus Spears believes this is a major mistake. He warned the Cowboys about their handling of Prescott on Get Up! this week.

“Dak Prescott is a good quarterback with the possibility of playing at a high, elite level as his career progresses,” Spears said on ESPN, per 247Sports. “Yes, it surprises me that they can’t get this done. But I also feel like Dallas is in a spot right now where they will regret not signing Dak Prescott, not getting this done. I understand the times. I understand the financial ramifications. Other people are getting it done with contracts with other players, i.e. Dallas.

“Everybody else has been signed to a long-term deal. I don’t know where this relationship goes … This is just one of those isolated situations that I’m going to say, as I’ve continued to say, you do not play games with your so-called franchise quarterback. Get him under contract.”

It’s possible the Cowboys will work something out with Prescott before the deadline, but it doesn’t look good right now.

The deadline for a long term deal with Dak Prescott is Wednesday & a source informed tells me there isn’t a lot of optimism that one will be reached. It’s Monday so things can change but that’s where the situation sits currently. Remember he did sign tag so he’s here this season — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 13, 2020

Prescott was among the most-prolific passers in the NFL last season, but the Cowboys missed the playoffs. Maybe Jerry Jones and Co. are OK with giving Prescott another “prove it” season in 2020.

According to Spears, though, that will be a mistake.

The Cowboys are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Rams in Los Angeles.