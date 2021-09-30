Matt Rhule Compares Dak Prescott To 2 Legendary QBs

Dak Prescott must be looking to make up for lost time last year because he’s come out the gates this season playing some of the best football of his career.

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 2-1 start and the consistency of their franchise quarterback has been a major reason why. Prescott leads the league in completion percentage (77.5 percent) and has already thrown for 878 yards and six touchdowns with just two interceptions.

Prescott has been so impressive to start the year that he’s drawn the attention of the leader of the Cowboys Week 4 opponent, Matt Rhule. The Carolina Panthers head coach lauded the 28-year-old quarterback for the tremendous amount of control that he’s shown over the Dallas offense this season.

“When you talk about (the Cowboys’ offense), I think you have to start with Dak Prescott. I watched him last year. I’ve watched him this year. He’s superb,” Rhule said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “He calls the game at the line of scrimmage. He’s getting the ball out of his hand. He’s the second-fastest guy in the NFL right now from snap to throw, which is emblematic of a quarterback who knows exactly where the ball is going to go vs. the defense, who is on the same page with his receivers, who is getting in the right plays vs. the right coverages, who is making sure that he’s protected…”

Then Rhule compared Prescott to one current and one future Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

“… It’s like watching Peyton Manning, it’s like watching Drew Brees call the game at the line of scrimmage. I think what Dak’s doing right now is unbelievably impressive.”

Rhule’s comments are high praise for Prescott, who has struggled to solidify himself as one of the truly elite NFL quarterbacks. He may be well on his way to entering that upper echelon if he can keep up his pace this season.

Although he might’ve been complimentary of Prescott on Wednesday, Rhule will do his best to slow down the high-powered Cowboys offense this weekend. Carolina’s defense has impressed so far this year, but hasn’t faced an opponent of quarterback like the one they’ll meet in Dallas on Sunday.

The Panthers and the Cowboys will square off on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.