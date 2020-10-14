Matthew Stafford Shares His Reaction To Dak Prescott’s Injury

A plethora of coaches and players have sent their best wishes to Dak Prescott over the past few days. The latest star to comment on his season-ending injury is none other than Matthew Stafford.

When talking to reporters on Wednesday, Stafford said he reached out to Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to send his well wishes to Prescott.

“Horrible. I felt so bad for him. I know if anybody’s going to come back from it, it’s him,” Stafford said.

Prescott had surgery a few days ago to correct a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. Although he’ll be out for the rest of the 2020 season, the star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys should be able to bounce back in 2021.

This is the first time in Prescott’s professional career that he’s going through a major injury. As for Stafford, he’s battled through a ton of medical issues over the course of his career in Detroit.

Last season, Stafford missed eight games due to multiple small fractures in his back. He knows what Prescott is going through right now, which is why he’s heartbroken for the Cowboys quarterback.

The next few months might be tough for Prescott in terms of rehab, but soon enough he’ll be back on the gridiron making plays.