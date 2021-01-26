What The Cowboys Could Potentially Trade For Matthew Stafford

The Dallas Cowboys have publicly signaled that they intend to make Dak Prescott their true franchise quarterback, after years of unsuccessful contract negotiations. Some believe that the new availability of Matthew Stafford, the Detroit Lions’ quarterback since 2009, could throw a wrench into those plans.

Prescott was on pace for a massive season in 2020, until a devastating compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle knocked him out for the year. While he’s expected to make a full recovery, it does introduce some uncertainty into his future, even if his surgery was successful and he’s just entering his prime at 27 years old.

Stafford, meanwhile, is on a pretty team-friendly deal, with two-years and $43 million remaining on his contract. He also grew up in Dallas, going to Highland Park High School after his family moved from Tampa. Prescott is set to hit free agency after being franchise tagged in 2020; if Dallas is reluctant to give him a top-of-market deal, a trade for Stafford could be attractive.

“Stafford is a Texas native and has the type of physical arm talent that has made Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weak in the knees before,” Yahoo Sports‘ Jeff Risdon wrote in a recent column about potential trade destinations for the Detroit Lions’ quarterback. “Stafford’s salary with bonuses comes cheaper than what it would take for the Cowboys to use the franchise tag on Prescott once again, and Stafford is fully healthy relative to the younger Prescott.”

Top potential trade destinations for Matthew Stafford https://t.co/6gaXKG9chi via @thelionswire — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) January 24, 2021

Risdon floats the idea of the Dallas Cowboys potentially moving on of their veteran receivers, Amari Cooper or Michael Gallup, in the deal, along with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for Matthew Stafford.

It certainly isn’t the most obvious destination for the veteran quarterback, but it would really shake things up in an offseason that is already expected to be pretty crazy when it comes to quarterback movement.

[Yahoo Sports]