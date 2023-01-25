Look: Meet The Ex-Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys kisses Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Page Six broke the news Wednesday that Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett are no longer dating.

Prescott and Buffett actually ended their relationship last March. They kept their decision private for several months.

Sometime in early 2020, Prescott and Buffett started dating. Later that year, they went viral on social media because of their Halloween costumes.

Over the past two years, Buffett built a nice following on social media. Some fans couldn't wait to see what she'd wear for Cowboys games.

Buffett has over 78,000 followers on Instagram. She regularly shares photos of her traveling across the world.

Buffett last posted a photo with Prescott in February of 2022. They were both dressed in black for the annual NFL Honors Show.

According to Page Six, Prescott is now "casually dating." It's unknown if Buffett is seeing anyone at this moment.

Hopefully, both Prescott and Buffett can find happiness in the future.