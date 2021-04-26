Mel Kiper Jr. Rips 1 Potential Cowboys Draft Move

The Dallas Cowboys have a ton of potential moves that they can make on Draft Day this Thursday. But there’s one that ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. would prefer they avoid.

On Monday’s edition of Get Up, Kiper addressed the idea of Dallas trading up for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and called it a “bad move.” He argued that the Cowboys would be much better served staying put with their No. 10 pick and taking a defensive player rather than giving up assets for another player on offense.

“Bad move. Not against Kyle Pitts, he’s not a bad move. But to give up all it would take to get Kyle Pitts when you have a sieve-like defense that needs a lot of help,” Kiper said, via 247Sports. “I would be better off, if I’m the Cowboys, backing off of 10 and picking up an extra choice. They’re in no position to just try to outscore people. The offensive line’s got to get better as well. Kyle Pitts would be a great addition. I think he’s the second-best player in the draft.

“If he fell to the Cowboys, it would be an easy decision. You take him over the defensive player. My thing is, I’m not giving up a lot of picks to go up and get him. And I don’t think he’ll be there where they’re picking at 10.”

Kyle Pitts is only of the highest-graded tight ends in history. He’s coming off a historic season at Florida where he had 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games. Pitts finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The Dallas Cowboys are believed to be “infatuated” with the Gators tight end though. And we know from history what lengths Jerry Jones will go to for a player he wants.

Will the Cowboys trade up to draft Kyle Pitts? Or should they follow Mel Kiper’s advice and stay put?