Mel Kiper Predicts First Round Trade For The Cowboys

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Dallas Cowboys will make a trade in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. However, he doesn’t have them moving up for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

Last week, it was reported that Jerry Jones is infatuated Pitts’ skillset and potential. It’s hard to blame him, as Pitts is widely regarded as the best tight end prospect since Vernon Davis back in 2006.

Nonetheless, the latest mock draft from Kiper has Dallas actually moving back in the first round. He has the Cowboys dropping five spots in the draft order and selecting South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Horn would give Dallas a cornerback with true superstar potential for the 2021 season. He’d also form a nice duo with Trevon Diggs, who played very well as a rookie in 2020.

Kiper’s projected trade also includes Dallas receiving a 2022 first-round pick in return.

#Cowboys add Jacyee Horn and a 2022 first-round pick in Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft:https://t.co/qarU74VvxE pic.twitter.com/9ouLhfH4fb — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 13, 2021

During his career with the Gamecocks, Horn had 101 total tackles, 23 passes defended and two interceptions.

Horn doesn’t have as many career interceptions as Caleb Farley or Patrick Surtain II, but he’s shown that he can be a lockdown cornerback. His tape against Auburn from this past season is as impressive as it gets.

This trade scenario for the Cowboys might not appeal to the fan base since it’s not that flashy. Drafting a top cornerback in Horn for this year, while adding future picks seems like a true win-win scenario though.