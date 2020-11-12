Mel Kiper Suggests A Potential Trade For The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2020 NFL season with expectations of competing for a division title and possibly an NFC title.

Unfortunately, injuries have plagued the Cowboys so far this season. Star quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a devastating leg injury and Dallas now sits at 2-7 on the year.

Given the team’s poor record, Dallas is positioned to have an excellent draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The Cowboys could conceivably have a top three pick in the upcoming draft.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. suggested the Cowboys could trade the No. 1 or No. 2 pick for a haul of drafts picks.

Here’s what Kiper had to say, via 247Sports:

“Dak Prescott’s a heck of a quarterback. You’re not talking about a young quarterback who is unproven, who is still going through those rough starts and inconsistency. Dak is a heck of a quarterback and you can get an awful lot — you can get a tremendous amount in return for a pick that represents Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields. That’s got to be under consideration here.”

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields are expected to be the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the draft.

If the Cowboys feel confident with Prescott as the team’s quarterback, a trade makes sense – assuming the team lands one of the top two picks.

Dallas has several needs, which the team could take care of with the draft capital it would receive in a trade.