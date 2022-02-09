Micah Parsons Admits He Dealt With Injury All Season

On Wednesday afternoon, Micah Parsons sat down with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks for an extensive interview about his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys.

During this one-on-one interview, Parsons revealed that he played through the entire 2021 season with a knee injury.

Believe it or not, Parsons suffered a hyperextended knee in training camp practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

“It was just something that kept lingering,” Parsons said. “When you hyperextend something it needs rest. But I was like, ‘I can’t take no rest.'”

Despite playing with an injury, Parsons had 84 combined tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 20 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Unfortunately for Parsons, the 2021 season didn’t end the way he wanted it to. Instead, the Cowboys were eliminated in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. That loss will be on Parsons’ mind throughout the offseason.

“I didn’t expect to go out like that [in the playoffs],” Parsons told Rooks. “That’s one bad thing abut the Cowboys, when we lose, everybody is happy we lose. It just builds something inside. I think next year is going to be a different type of hunger for me.”

A highly-motivated Parsons could be a scary thing for opposing teams next season.