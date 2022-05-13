Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Has Message For Stephen A. Smith

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In honor of the NFL's schedule release, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith posted a video on Twitter trolling the Dallas Cowboys. He used his "Southern Stephen" personality throughout the video.

Not only did Smith's video go viral, it caught Cowboys star Micah Parsons' attention.

Instead of letting Smith get off the hook, Parsons sent a message to him on Thursday night.

"Man I know you really want to be one of us," Parsons tweeted at Smith. "We'll take care of you man. The hate can't last forever."

Smith responded to Parsons' tweet, revealing that he doesn't actually hate the Cowboys.

"Haaaaaaa! Never! But I have no hate for y’all man," Smith wrote. "It’s all love. Just fun and games. But them damn Dallas Cowboys fans truly do get on my nerves."

It's highly unlikely Smith stops trolling the Cowboys anytime soon. It has become a part of his routine at ESPN, and understandably so.

As for the Cowboys' schedule, they'll start the regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This NFC showdown will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sept. 11.