Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb Surprised By How Much “Hate” Cowboys Get

Both Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb are surprised by something that’s pretty unsurprising in the NFL community.

They went on the record to confirm that they’re surprised how much hate the Dallas Cowboys get around the United States.

“I knew but I didn’t really know,” Parsons said to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. “But I didn’t know like Dallas was like Dallas. I didn’t know we had that much hate. I didn’t know all that came with it.”

Parsons is coming off a stellar rookie campaign where he finished with 84 total tackles (64 solo) along with 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. He topped it off by winning the NFL’s Defensive Rookie Of the Year award on Thursday night.

When Lamb was then asked about playing for the Cowboys by Florio, he confirmed that everyone loves watching them lose.

“Everyone loves to see you lose,” Lamb said. “It’s crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Both have to know that it’s been this way forever with Dallas. People either love the Cowboys or absolutely hate them.

Lamb finished his 2021 campaign with 1,102 yards and six touchdowns on 79 receptions.

With both players in the fold for next season, plus Dak Prescott fully healthy, the Cowboys will likely be a tough out.