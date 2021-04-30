Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For 1 Cowboys Player After Micah Parsons Pick

With the new rules on NFL jersey numbers for the 2021 season, it will be much easier for college football players to wear the numbers they became stars in. Newly-minted Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wore No. 11 at Penn State and wants to in the NFL as well.

The No. 11 Cowboys jersey is currently owned by wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. But he won’t for long as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made clear.

According to Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., Jones has pretty much assured Parsons that he’ll get to wear No. 11 with his team. To that end, he’s not going to let Wilson even negotiate with Parsons.

It’s something of an NFL tradition for players to give their jersey numbers to new players with established numbers in exchange for some kind of compensation. That compensation usually ranges from a few thousand dollars to a brand new car.

That won’t be the case here though.

“What negotiation?” Jones reportedly said.

"What negotiation?", Jones said. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 30, 2021

Up until a few days ago, NFL linebackers could only wear numbers in the 50s and 90s. Recently that range expanded to the 40s, but it was still a very limiting range.

That all changed under the newly-implemented NFL rules. Linebackers can now wear numbers 1-59 and 90-99.

Micah Parsons made a name for himself at Penn State with No. 11. And now he’ll get to make his name with the Dallas Cowboys wearing the same number.

Tough break for Cedrick Wilson.

