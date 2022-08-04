Micah Parsons Expected To Rush Passer More: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Micah Parsons was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 because of his versatility at the linebacker position. With that said, it's evident that Dan Quinn has a specific role in mind for the Penn State product.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, it "sounds like" Parsons will get even more opportunities to rush the passer.

As a rookie, Parsons had 84 combined tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. If the Cowboys are going to let him loose this fall, he could put up even better numbers.

For the most part, Dallas fans are all in on the idea of Parsons being a full-time pass rusher.

Parsons has lofty goals for this upcoming season. In June, he told Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports that he wants to break the record for most sacks in a single season.

"Yeah, 15's like the minimum," Parsons said. "15 [sacks] is what I wanna hit. But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record."

On Sept. 11, Parsons will have the chance to get after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.