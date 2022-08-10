Micah Parsons 'Freak' Play Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons continues to prove that he's a unique playmaker. During this Wednesday's practice for the Dallas Cowboys, the former first-round pick left people in awe with one of his pass-rushing moves.

Parsons got past Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele with relative ease because of his ability to bend around the corner without losing much speed.

This play from Parsons immediately went viral on social media.

Let's just say Cowboys fans are all in on Parsons being a Defensive Player of the Year candidate this season.

"Dude is generational," one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "No one is stopping him this year!"

Even though Parsons can rush the passer at an elite level, the Cowboys will utilize him all over the field.

"I think that’s what makes his skill set so unique," Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, via FanSided. "There’s a lot of players that can be on the edge. We’ve seen excellent players, hall of fame players that can rip the edge. There’s not a lot of guys that can move in and out of two spots. It actually causes a lot of matchup problems."

Parsons' first task this regular season will be to disrupt Tom Brady. On Sept. 11, the Cowboys will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.