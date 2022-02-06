Micah Parsons Getting Praised For His Effort On Sunday

Almost all of the players in the Pro Bowl gave little to no effort on Sunday, except for Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Parsons is actually getting positive remarks for his effort after he made a hit on Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson. Parsons made an effort to get to Johnson before shoving him to the ground.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons had one of the first signs of effort in Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/GzbEQpXMcg — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 6, 2022

Parsons has had this effort all season and it’s no surprise he’s a top contender for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

He had a heck of a rookie campaign for the Cowboys which saw him finish with 84 total tackles (64 solo) along with 13 sacks. He also had three forced fumbles and three passes defended.

The NFC ended up going down to the AFC, 41-35 in a high-scoring affair. The AFC was originally up 41-21 before the NFC attempted to make a comeback but fell just short.

Justin Herbert won MVP for the offensive side of the ball, while Maxx Crosby won the defensive MVP.

Parsons will again be a massive part of the Cowboys’ defense next season as they look to go on a deep playoff run.