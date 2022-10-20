Micah Parsons Had 7-Word Welcome Back Message For Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons had a message for Dak Prescott during practice today.

Prescott, who was medically cleared to fully return on Wednesday, will start this Sunday for the first time since the season opener.

As part of his reintegration to practice, he ran the team's two-minute drill today, which is when Parsons delivered his message.

"I said, 'Oh yeah, welcome back to the s---show,'" Parsons said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "I told him, 'Just because you come back, that doesn't mean nothing's going to change around this here. This is our s---.'"

Parsons, who has six sacks in six games this season, certainly did his part to help the Cowboys go 4-1 with Prescott on the sideline.

In the last five games, the 2021 first-round pick has registered 21 tackles, four sacks, 10 quarterback hits, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. Of Parsons' 26 total tackles on the season, eight have gone for a loss.

Overall, the Cowboys have a strong defense, which should help Prescott as he prepares over the next couple of days. Dallas hosts the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.