Micah Parsons Has A Controversial Suggestion For The Cowboys

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys' uniforms are among the most iconic in all of professional sports.

So, you can imagine that star linebacker Micah Parsons' suggestion for an alternate kit on Tuesday was a little controversial.

In response to a Sports Illustrated tweet about the New York Jets debuting their black alternate helmets, Parsons revealed he's hoping for a similar move from the Cowboys.

"Please Dallas!! All black unis!!" Parsons tweeted.

Some Cowboys fans made it clear they wouldn't want any black jerseys, while others are more open to the idea.

We highly doubt that Jerry Jones would ever go for this bold of an idea, but if Parsons pitched it, you never know. He is the team's best player after all.

In other Dallas uniform news, the Cowboys announced they will wear their navy jerseys at home this weekend, something the team rarely does unless playing on the holidays.