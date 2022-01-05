Micah Parsons Has A Message For Dallas Cowboys Fans

The Dallas Cowboys made a significant move this Wednesday, placing rookie linebacker Micah Parsons on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His availability for Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles is now in doubt.

Parsons’ status for Week 18 is certainly worth monitoring. If he misses Saturday’s game, that would leave Mike McCarthy’s defense with a major hole to fill.

A few hours after Parsons was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he went on Twitter to comment on his current situation.

“I saddened by the news I feel like I let my team down and Dallas Cowboys nation,” Parsons wrote. “I’ll be back better than ever!! I’m only going to be more hungry! See you soon.”

Cowboys fans aren’t upset with Parsons for landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, they do hope that he makes a speedy recovery.

With the playoffs just a week away, the Cowboys are going to need Parsons on the field making plays.

In 16 games this season, Parsons has 84 total tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. His transition from college to the pros has been ridiculously smooth.

The Cowboys should release an update on Parsons later this week.