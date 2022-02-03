Micah Parsons Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cowboys Season

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2021 season with championship aspirations, and yet, they were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs. On Thursday, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons commented on that unfortunate ending to the season.

When asked what Parsons will remember most from this season, he said “I’m going to remember that we lost in the first round.”

That’s a very mature response from Parsons. He could’ve raved about the year he had, especially since he was the best defensive rookie in the NFL this season.

However, the Penn State product ultimately decided to reflect on the Cowboys’ playoff loss to the 49ers.

What will Micah Parsons remember most from this season? “I’m going to remember that we lost in the first round.” #cowboys pic.twitter.com/J7CDaaDjTf — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) February 3, 2022

Cowboys fans should expect to see a highly-motivated Parsons next season.

Though this season didn’t end the way Parsons wanted it to, his future remains extremely bright. As a rookie, he had 84 combined tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 20 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

With defensive coordinator Dan Quinn back for at least one more season, Parsons should remain the focal point of the Cowboys’ defense.

We’ll see if Parsons can take his game to new heights in 2022.