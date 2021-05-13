Micah Parsons Has Message For Dallas Cowboys Fans

Two weeks ago to the day, the Dallas Cowboys selected former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The Cowboys elected to drop two sports following a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, Dallas managed to get arguably the best defensive player in the draft in the former Nittany Lion.

In the two weeks since he was drafted, Parsons has been relatively quiet – a rarity for the boisterous rising star. However, on Thursday night, two weeks after he was drafted, Parsons has a message for Cowboys fans.

“Hey it’s Micah Parsons here. We’re at The Star, you know, getting lit,” he said in the video posted on the Cowboys official Twitter account. “First day. Feeling good in No. 11, feels good to be back in the sticks blue. Ready to woo you guys over and win some football games.”

Parsons wore No. 11 during his incredible career with Penn State before making it to the NFL. With the new rules on NFL jersey numbers for the 2021 season, he elected to keep some continuity heading into his professional career.

Parsons was seen as the draft’s best linebacker and should help make an immediate impact on a Cowboys defense that struggled mightily during the 2020 season.

He played his final collegiate game at AT&T Stadium and made it clear he wanted to be drafted by the Cowboys. That dream became a reality and now he has a chance to impress Cowboys Nation.