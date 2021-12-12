The Spun

Micah Parsons Has Scary Message For Rest Of League

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (not in photo) during the third quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons wants the rest of the NFL to know just how good the Cowboys’ defense can be.

That unit was the main reason why Dallas took down Washington on Sunday. It forced three crucial turnovers, one of which basically ended the game.

Randy Gregory had a strip-sack on backup quarterback Kyle Allen late in the fourth quarter which was recovered by Jermaine Kearse. Dallas then ran the clock out thanks to Dak Prescott getting the first down on third down with two minutes left.

Gregory also had a spectacular interception of Taylor Heinicke after he tipped it up to himself and then caught it.

 

Micah Parsons, who also had a strip-sack earlier in the game, spoke after the win and confirmed that this could be the start of something special.

“The best is yet to come. I think this is just the beginning,” Parsons said.

The Cowboys improved to 9-4 with the win on Sunday, taking a commanding lead in the NFC East division. Washington, meanwhile, dropped to 6-7.

