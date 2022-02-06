Micah Parsons Has Warning For Everyone In The Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl may be an exhibition for most of the guys playing in it, but not for Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons, who took the league by storm with his versatility and playmaking ability as a rookie, issued a warning to his fellow competitors before this afternoon’s all-star showcase in Las Vegas.

“I already told them I’m going hard as heck,” Parsons told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe on Saturday. “I’m going to be like Sean Taylor out in that joint. They’re going to tell me to slow down. They’re going to be so mad.”

“I’m going hard as heck. I’m going to be like Sean Taylor out in that joint. They’re going to be so mad.”@Cowboys rookie star LB Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) has a message for QBs ahead of his Pro Bowl debut tomorrow @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/ah9vyUyMmo — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 6, 2022

Parsons is of course referring to the late, great Washington safety who obliterated Buffalo Bills punter Bryan Moorman on a fake punt during the 2007 Pro Bowl. Taylor’s hit has been immortalized on YouTube for future generations.

It has already been a productive week at the Pro Bowl for Parsons. He won the Fastest Man competition at the Skills Showdown, beating out Tyreek Hill, Nick Chubb and Dallas teammate Trevon Diggs, though Parsons later admitted Hill was not going 100 percent.

We’ll see if he lives up to his pregame statements during today’s Pro Bowl, which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.