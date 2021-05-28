Recently-drafted Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took some heat yesterday for a controversial post on his Instagram story.

Reposting a photo of Cowboys veteran starting LB Jaylon Smith, Parsons wrote the caption “9-11 thats so scary” — referring to the combination of Smith’s new No. 9 jersey and his own No. 11.

Plenty of fans voiced their displeasure with this post, believing Parsons was referring to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The incoming rookie took to Twitter to respond to offended fans.

“Man people are sick,” Parsons wrote. “I would never disrespect my country in any (way)! I was supporting my teammate and jersey numbers! The vet and the rookie! If you took any offense I apologize to all and to all those involved.”

Parsons was selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Joining a shallow linebacker depth chart, the former Penn State standout is expected to start at the Cowboys’ starting strong-side LB in Week 1. Along with Smith, Micah Parsons will take the field alongside veteran middle linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Through two years with the Nittany Lions, Parsons established himself as one of the top defensive prospects in the college game. Before opting out of the 2020 COVID-19 season, the talented young LB logged 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks through his sophomore season.

Now a member of the Cowboys organization, Parsons will look to pick up right where he left off in 2021.