Micah Parsons Keeping A Secret Before Sunday’s Game

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has proven through the first month of the 2021 season that he can be a Swiss army knife for Mike McCarthy’s defense. It doesn’t matter where he’s lined up on the field because he’s always going to find a way to make a play.

In Week 1, the Cowboys primarily used Parsons as a linebacker. Once star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence went down with a foot injury, the coaching staff decided to unleash Parsons as a pass rusher. Over the past two games, the Penn State product has five quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

With an important matchup against the Carolina Panthers set for this Sunday, it’s imperative that Parsons causes trouble for Sam Darnold and the rest of Matt Rhule’s offensive personnel.

When asked if he’ll be playing linebacker or defensive end this weekend, Parsons told reporters they’ll have to wait a few more days to see for themselves.

“Man, I can’t give that stuff away,” Parsons said. “I want the Panthers to be on edge.”

Micah Parsons playing LB or DE on Sunday vs. Carolina? “Man, I can’t give that stuff away. I want the Panthers to be on edge.” pic.twitter.com/c5J0SApUxn — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 29, 2021

Cowboys fans will definitely love that response from Parsons.

There’s really no benefit to telling the public where he’ll line up on Sunday, albeit we understand why Dallas reporters asked the question.

Regardless if he’s playing linebacker or defensive end, the Panthers will need to have a plan in place to slow down Parsons.