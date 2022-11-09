Micah Parsons Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Clear

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have not lived up to expectations this season, but that doesn't mean Micah Parsons isn't respecting what the four-time MVP still brings to the table.

On Wednesday, four days ahead of the Cowboys' game against the Packers at Lambeau Field, Parsons told reporters he is "super excited" to face Rodgers for the first time in his career.

"He can make any throw. He’ll scramble. He moves the pockets," Parsons said, via Yahoo's Jori Epstein. You talk about the best of the best, he’s right up there with them.

"I know he’s going to make me a better player."

Rodgers is coming off a miserable three-interception performance against the Detroit Lions last week. He has seven interceptions already on the season, his most in a single year since 2016.

The Packers are averaging only 17.1 points per game, 27th-best in the league, and have lost five consecutive games. All signs point toward them having a rough afternoon against Dallas' stout defense.

But it's not wise to count out Rodgers, which is why Parsons seems to be taking the right approach heading into this weekend's game.

The Cowboys and Packers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday on FOX.