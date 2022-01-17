Micah Parsons Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Star rookie Micah Parsons doesn’t want anyone questioning Dak Prescott‘s ability as a leader.

Prescott’s character has been called into question since the Cowboys‘ crushing 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. After the game, the franchise quarterback voiced his support for fans who threw objects at the officials after the game.

It was inexcusable from an NFL quarterback, but that doesn’t accurately reflect Prescott’s character as a whole.

Parson defended his quarterback and called him a great leader after the game.

“Dak didn’t say much, he kind of went to everybody individually. I think Dak leads this team great all the time. Whether things go right or things go wrong, Dak never puts his head down. His demeanor is always great. Even as a rookie, Dak taught me something, it was when I first came in at OTAs, dog tired. I’m in the locker room kind of head down.

“Dak came up to me, and at that time no one knew what I could possibly be, but he came up to me anyway and said, ‘Life your head up, rook. You want to show a better example than anything out there.’ So, it just speaks volumes to the type of person Dak is regardless of if you are important piece or if you’re not. Dak thinks everybody equal.

“He even came into locker room and said, ‘Everybody let’s throw $500 in, cause the practice squad don’t get the same check (for the playoffs).’ You know that’s the type of person Dak is, he leads on and off the field. It’s the little things with him. I don’t think I’d rather have anybody leading me besides Dak. Dak is like a big brother to me, he took me under his wing early on.

“I kind of look at him like my big brother. I appreciate Dak and I can’t wait to go to battle with him some more over the next couple years.”

Micah Parsons believes in Dak Prescott, despite the Cowboys’ playoff loss on Sunday.

As long as Parsons and Prescott remain committed to the Cowboys’ longterm aspirations, Dallas should be back in the postseason mix next year.