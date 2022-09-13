Micah Parsons No Showed Tuesday: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons recently agreed to do a weekly spot on FS1's Undisputed every Tuesday during the NFL season. Well, he'll have some explaining to do because he didn't make an appearance on today's show.

Skip Bayless revealed on Undisputed that employees for FS1 could not reach Parsons before Tuesday's episode.

"We had equipment installed in Micah's home in the Dallas area. When we made the big brand announcement, he immediately tweeted about how excited he was to join us," Bayless said. "Then yesterday came, and all day yesterday we couldn't reach Micah. As we got into the evening, we couldn't even reach any of his people.

"It led us to believe well maybe he was crushed by the opening night loss, which is highly possible. We're still extremely hopeful he'll join us next Tuesday on Undisputed."

Parsons has not yet commented on this situation. His status for next Tuesday's show is up in the air at the moment.

NFL fans believe this is a bad look for Parsons.

That being said, some fans expected this outcome.

There are some people who believe the Cowboys' front office stopped Parsons from going on the show.

Parsons played well in the Cowboys' season opener, recording five tackles and two sacks.

The Cowboys will try to capture their first of the season this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.