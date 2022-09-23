Micah Parsons Reacts To Amari Cooper's Performance Tonight

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons and Amari Cooper might not be teammates any longer, but the Cowboys star still clearly has love for his former colleague.

Parsons has his eyes on tonight's matchup between the Browns and Steelers, and Cooper is off to a good start for Cleveland. He scored the game's first touchdown and has four receptions for 35 yards in the first half.

Parsons is fired up about Cooper's performance, and he let his Twitter followers know about it.

"Love seeing my dawg Coop eat!" he wrote.

Dallas traded Cooper to the Browns this offseason in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Thus far, the deal is looking like a bargain for Cleveland, as Cooper entered tonight with 12 receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns and Steelers are currently facing off on Amazon Prime Video.