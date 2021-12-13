Micah Parsons Reacts To Comparison To Lawrence Taylor

Cowboys rookie pass rusher Micah Parsons wants to be his own person.

Parsons has been compared to Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor by multiple people but Parsons doesn’t seem to care much about it. He even said as such to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

“I think LT is one of the greatest pass rushers of all time, but I want to be my own person,” Parsons said. “My own man. I want people to be like, ‘You pass rush like Micah.’

Parsons has already established himself as one of the premier pass rushers in football through 13 games. He’s also well on his way to likely winning the defensive rookie of the year award.

He has 75 total tackles (57 solo) along with 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two passes defended.

One of his forced fumbles came during Sunday’s win against the Washington Football Team. He forced a fumble off Taylor Heinicke which ended up resulting in Dorance Armstrong scoring a defensive touchdown.

As long as Parsons is healthy, the Dallas defense will be a force to be reckoned with for whoever goes up against it.