Look: Micah Parsons Reacts To The Dan Quinn News

On Thursday, it was announced that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. He interviewed with several teams for their head coaching vacancies, but officially took himself out of the running this afternoon.

Quinn had a really impressive year in Dallas, transforming the defense into one of the better units in the league. The Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season ranked seventh in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed.

Judging by Micah Parsons’ reaction to the Quinn news, he’s happy that he’ll have the same defensive coordinator next season.

Parsons posted a photo of him and Quinn with the following caption: “oooo weeee.”

Following the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Parsons made it known that he wanted Quinn to return for another year.

“Q, brother, I hope you stay if you see this, man,” Parsons told reporters. “I hope we get another shot at this. If you go, I’m going to miss you, brother, and I wish you nothing but success.”

Luckily for Parsons, his wish was granted.

We’ll see if Quinn can lead the Cowboys to even more success on the defensive side of the ball in 2022.