Micah Parsons Reportedly Missing Another Practice Today

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 16, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Micah Parsons wasn't on the practice field for the Cowboys on Tuesday due to an illness. Moments ago, the team issued a new update on the Pro Bowl linebacker.

Once again, Parsons is away from the team facility. It's unclear what type of illness he's dealing with.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said an illness has been spreading through the locker room the past few weeks.

"It's going around," McCarthy said.

Parsons' status for this Saturday's game against the Eagles isn't in jeopardy yet. If he misses Thursday's practice, then it's possible.

Obviously, the Cowboys want Parsons on the field for their upcoming game. The All-Pro has 59 combined tackles and 13 sacks this season.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the defense is also dealing with injuries to linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Jayron Kearse, and defensive ends Dorance Armstrong and DeMarcus Lawrence.

The Cowboys will release their final injury report for Week 16 on Thursday.