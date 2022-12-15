Micah Parsons Responds To Criticism After Jalen Hurts Comments

Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons turned a lot of heads with his recent comments about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

During an appearance on Von Miller's podcast, Parsons asked, "If we look at the Eagles, is it Hurts or the team?”

After Miller and Parsons laughed about this question, the Penn State product said, "It’s system and team."

Parsons' comments were presented to a few players on the Eagles, including Hurts. They decided to take the high road.

On Thursday afternoon, Parsons responded to the criticism he has received over the past 24 hours.

"I mean you've got to stand on everything you say just as a man. Obviously, they small clipped it and took one life of what was really talked about," Parsons told reporters. "No pun intended or no disrespect to Hurts. I think he's doing great this year. But you know me, I'm a defensive guy, and I said the Eagles defense is the team to watch. They have helluva players over there, making plays all year. From a defensive aspect, I know how offensive guys get all the credit, so I just want to stick up for the defensive guys."

Hurts had 155 passing yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' previous meeting with the Cowboys. They won that game by a score of 26-17.

The Cowboys will face the Eagles on Dec. 24 at AT&T Stadium. Hurts will try his best to make Parsons eat his own words.