Full Details Emerge From Micah Parsons’ Rookie Contract

With their 2021 first-round NFL Draft pick, the Dallas Cowboys landed one of the most solid defenders available. The team took Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick.

The Cowboys have reached a deal with the star rookie. His four year, fully guaranteed deal is worth $17.079 million, with $9.781 million coming as a signing bonus.

He’ll make $660,000 in base salary this year, which climbs to a hair under $3 million in his final year in 2024. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, he “has looked the part during OTAs and minicamp” so far.

Micah Parsons is one of the notable players to sit out in 2020 due to COVID-19. He wound up playing two seasons for Penn State, appearing in all 26 games with the program in 2018-19.

Here is a breakdown of Micah Parsons' four-year deal with the Cowboys: Total – $17.079 million (fully guaranteed)

Signing bonus – $9.781 million

2021 base – $660,000

2022 base – $1.436 million

2023 base – $2.212 million

2024 base – $2.989 million The… https://t.co/StUM1oJQZb — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 10, 2021

Parsons finished with 191 total tackles at Penn State, racking up 109 with 14 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2019. He had five sacks, five passes defensed, a fumble recovery, and four forced fumbles that year, emerging as one of the best defensive players in all of college football.

After receiving First-team Freshman All-American honors in 2018, Parsons was a consensus All-American in 2019, as well as a First-Team All-Big Ten selection. He won the Butkus-Fitzgerald Award as the conference’s best linebacker as well.

Now, he’s one of the favorites to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. Expect to hear his name plenty when the Dallas Cowboys season kicks off this fall.

[ESPN]