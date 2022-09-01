Micah Parsons Wants To Be NFL's Best Player: Fans React

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons isn't afraid to set high expectations for himself.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Parsons made some interesting comments.

"Last year, I was trying to find myself," Parsons said. "This year, I know exactly who I need to be."

When asked who he needs to be, Parsons replied, "The best player in the league."

Parsons might be shooting for the stars with a comment like this. However, there's no denying that he has the talent to legitimately become one of the best players in the league.

"Unicorn type player," one fan said. "Won’t see another one like him for half a century."

Another fan wrote, "We are blessed Cowboys Nation."

As a rookie, Parsons had 84 combined tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Parsons and the Cowboys will start the regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said his team will try everything in its power to limit Parsons' impact.

"He can blow up runs, he can cover," Bowles said via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "He causes a lot of problems. They cause a lot of mismatches for him, they get him in position where he’s on the back a lot, but he can beat linemen as well. He’s a true game-wrecker.”