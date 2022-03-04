Michael Gallup Close To New Deal With Cowboys: Fans React

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly close to locking up receiver Michael Gallup with a long-term deal.

Gallup is getting a new deal after the news came out that Dallas was likely going to release fellow receiver Amari Cooper.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that there’s “hope” the two sides can get it done.

Cowboys have been working on a new deal with free-agent-to-be WR Michael Gallup and a deal is considered “close,” per sources. There’s hope the two sides can get it done and keep Gallup in Dallas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2022

The NFL world isn’t thrilled with Dallas’ choice with this extension.

Not the choice I'd make. https://t.co/I1qRXf6itg — A Boy Named Sue (@greggorox) March 4, 2022

I love Gallup. But I hate the idea of having him over Cooper. It makes no sense. https://t.co/qcIaO7rfoO — Collin Brennan (@sports_collin) March 4, 2022

I love him but it's a mistake to pick him over amari, off an acl tear. I'm interested to see the money. https://t.co/UomzEUCPCw — Toni Brown (@Toni2481) March 4, 2022

I seriously cannot fathom signing Michael Gallup instead of Amari Cooper. https://t.co/mXi721GDpL — Colten Kahler (@ckahler_4) March 4, 2022

Anything above $8M a year is bad. https://t.co/uMjTyxxLV8 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 4, 2022

That's why Dallas won't keep Cooper. https://t.co/7iUQBSrcfG — Wendell Ferreira (@wendellfp) March 4, 2022

These numbers could make or break it for me man. https://t.co/54puz8kXAp — Connor Livesay (@ConnorNFLDraft) March 4, 2022

This is a curious choice for Dallas to make considering that Gallup is coming off ACL surgery. Before he got injured, he had 445 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions.

In comparison, Cooper finished the season with 865 yards and eight touchdowns off 68 receptions. Before this season, Cooper also had back-to-back years of 1,100 receiving yards or more.

It’s a risky bet, but it’s one that Dallas seems intent on making as it also has CeeDee Lamb ready to go for next year. Dallas will also hope that Gallup can do what Cooper has done the last three seasons.