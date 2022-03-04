Michael Gallup Close To New Deal With Cowboys: Fans React

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys star Michael Gallup celebrates with Dak Prescott during a game against the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Michael Gallup #13 celebrates his touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly close to locking up receiver Michael Gallup with a long-term deal.

Gallup is getting a new deal after the news came out that Dallas was likely going to release fellow receiver Amari Cooper.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that there’s “hope” the two sides can get it done.

The NFL world isn’t thrilled with Dallas’ choice with this extension.

This is a curious choice for Dallas to make considering that Gallup is coming off ACL surgery. Before he got injured, he had 445 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions.

In comparison, Cooper finished the season with 865 yards and eight touchdowns off 68 receptions. Before this season, Cooper also had back-to-back years of 1,100 receiving yards or more.

It’s a risky bet, but it’s one that Dallas seems intent on making as it also has CeeDee Lamb ready to go for next year. Dallas will also hope that Gallup can do what Cooper has done the last three seasons.

