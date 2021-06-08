Michael Gallup Addresses His Future With The Cowboys

Coming off of an 1,100 yard season in 2019, Michael Gallup was expected to be part of a three-headed monster at wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys last year. He was productive, but with Dak Prescott out for most of the year, his numbers fell short of where they were in 2019, finishing with 59 receptions for 843 yards and five touchdowns.

Logic dictates that with a big season in 2021, Gallup could be in for a major payday. Whether that will come from the Dallas Cowboys remains to be seen; the team has a big-money receiver in Amari Cooper, and spent a first-rounder on CeeDee Lamb last year, who outperformed Gallup as a rookie.

The former Colorado State star isn’t trying to worry much about it as we near the 2021 season. He acknowledged that the contract is on his mind, but the only way to get the payday he wants for his second NFL deal is to perform on the field.

“You’re obviously going to think about it. You can’t really do anything about it but go out on the field and do what you’re supposed to do,” Gallup said during an appearance on NFL Network. “You’re not going to get that contract if you don’t do what you’re supposed to do on the field first.”

"I don't see anybody stopping us."

If given the choice, he says that he’d like to remain a Cowboy after this year. We’ll see if he gets that opportunity.

“Obviously, I’d love to stay here. I’d love to be in Dallas, love the community, love the city, love the fans, so it’s just up in the air, but I want to be right here.”

Michael Gallup is set to make over $2.4 million this year, the last of his four-year rookie deal with the team. Amari Cooper enters year two of a five-year, $100 million deal, which will pay $20 million this season. The team does have a potential out at the end of the season, if they decide that the investment wasn’t worth it. Lamb’s position with the team is clearly the most secure. He enters year two of his four-year, $14 million rookie deal, which will pay $1.24 million in base salary, and just under $1.94 million in signing bonus this fall.

